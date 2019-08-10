Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOM. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 271.88 ($3.55).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 232.60 ($3.04) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 305.20 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9998259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

