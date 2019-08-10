Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.45, 876,907 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,167,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

