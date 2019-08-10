Dignity (DIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Dignity has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dignity has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $17,268.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00259902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.01258937 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00020204 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00094066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Dignity Token Profile

Dignity launched on February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix . Dignity’s official website is cryptobontix.com

Dignity Token Trading

Dignity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

