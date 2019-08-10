Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,957.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $20,957.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $47.63 or 0.00418104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00260156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01243414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,362 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

