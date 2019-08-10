DigitalPrice (DP) Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $47,523.00 and $214.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004288 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

