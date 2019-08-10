Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0035

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $776,922.00 and approximately $812.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00801901 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005760 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004442 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.