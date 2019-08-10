Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

“We think FANG had a solid print. 2Q19 exceeded our expectations (but lagged consensus), while it narrowed guidance generally around the midpoints, began to show progress on its share buyback and guided to 2H19 oil realizations that are significantly improved from recent quarters.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.29.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.42. 1,566,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,446. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.12. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total value of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,528,463 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,373,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,990,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $405,201,000 after acquiring an additional 566,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,413,000 after acquiring an additional 517,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,119 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,773,000 after acquiring an additional 361,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

