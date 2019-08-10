Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €7.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.91 ($10.37).

ETR DEZ opened at €5.14 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.99. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company has a market capitalization of $620.63 million and a PE ratio of 6.98.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

