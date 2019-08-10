Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.72 ($32.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

DPW stock opened at €28.68 ($33.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.22.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

