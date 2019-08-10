Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Second-quarter results were impacted by significant restructuring costs, rise in provisions and lower revenues. Litigation issues related to past misconducts continue, and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, declining fee income and pressure on margins due to low interest rates in the domestic economy, keep the top line under pressure. Nonetheless, efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Also, it targets to reduce adjusted costs to €17 billion by 2022, which is likely to aid bottom-line growth. Notably, in July, it announced major restructuring plans and a fresh set of targets to improve profitability.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.21.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.00 and a beta of 1.52. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 845,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 75.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares during the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

