DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

XRAY opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,650.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,601,000 after purchasing an additional 918,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,713,000 after buying an additional 823,052 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,069,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,553,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,020,000 after buying an additional 635,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.60 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $536,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy D. Holden purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.31 per share, for a total transaction of $150,443.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $510,179.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,720 shares of company stock worth $1,223,243. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

