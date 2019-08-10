Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 399,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $355,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,253 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

