DECENT (DCT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Million

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ChaoEX, Bittrex and Upbit. DECENT has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $352,279.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Upbit, BCEX, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

