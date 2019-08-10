DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 719,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 306,846 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $9.14.

Several brokerages have commented on DBVT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

The stock has a market cap of $551.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

