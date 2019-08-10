Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Receives $64.74 Average PT from Analysts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35. Davita has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Davita by 467.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Davita by 54.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Davita by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

