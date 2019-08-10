Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 759.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

