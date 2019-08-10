DAOstack (GEN) Trading 16.8% Lower This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $1,248.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

