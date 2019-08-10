Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dana during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Dana by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

