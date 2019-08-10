DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

NYSE:GVA opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,664,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,330,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Granite Construction by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $20,605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey acquired 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $151,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

