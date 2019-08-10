CYCLEAN Price Tops $0.0003 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One CYCLEAN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $214,140.00 and $65.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00261081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.77 or 0.01248076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00020416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00093173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CYCLEAN Profile

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

