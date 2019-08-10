CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.46 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $25.46 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Bibox, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00759821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000873 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, BCEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDCM, CoinBene, Tokenomy, Koinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, IDEX, Huobi, Binance and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

