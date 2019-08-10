Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.19 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.51. 960,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

