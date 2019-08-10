Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $419-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.81 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.
Shares of CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,953. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93.
Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
