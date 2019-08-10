Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $419-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.81 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,953. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.93.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.35 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.75.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

