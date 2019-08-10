Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $419-423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.11 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, hitting $118.51. 960,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.93.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

