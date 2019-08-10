Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.
CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. 960,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
