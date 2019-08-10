Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.10 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.30 EPS.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. 960,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,953. Cyberark Software has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.34. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $100.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

