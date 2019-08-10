CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.89-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.83. CVS Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.89-7.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.14.

CVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,977,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,762. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.66. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

