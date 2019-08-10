Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Cubic from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.58.

CUB opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26. Cubic has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.80 per share, with a total value of $162,416.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.25 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,716 shares of company stock valued at $525,947. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cubic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cubic by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cubic by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

