CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $7.34. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 13,260 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEN. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

