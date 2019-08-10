Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) & Soliton (NYSE:SOLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cryolife and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryolife 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soliton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cryolife presently has a consensus target price of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 20.62%. Given Cryolife’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cryolife is more favorable than Soliton.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cryolife and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryolife $262.84 million 3.81 -$2.84 million $0.26 102.73 Soliton N/A N/A -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Cryolife has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Cryolife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cryolife shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cryolife and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryolife 0.87% 3.85% 1.83% Soliton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cryolife beats Soliton on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

