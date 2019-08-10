Critical Survey: Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and RPC (OTCMKTS:RES)

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A RPC 4.55% 6.37% 4.92%

Hurricane Energy has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hurricane Energy and RPC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 8 8 2 0 1.67

RPC has a consensus target price of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 101.24%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Hurricane Energy.

Dividends

RPC pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hurricane Energy does not pay a dividend. RPC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hurricane Energy and RPC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RPC $1.72 billion 0.72 $175.40 million $0.82 7.01

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Hurricane Energy.

Summary

RPC beats Hurricane Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax. Hurricane Energy plc has 37 million barrels of 2P reserves in the Lancaster field; controls 100% of 2.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent 2C contingent resources; and has 935 million stock barrels of oil in Best Case prospective resources in the Warwick prospect. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

