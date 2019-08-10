Critical Analysis: Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) vs. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $86.69 million 2.30 $12.81 million $1.81 11.63 Middlefield Banc $54.08 million 2.74 $12.43 million $3.83 11.88

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 10.65% 10.25% 0.91% Middlefield Banc 22.52% 10.05% 1.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orrstown Financial Services and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Middlefield Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orrstown Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.64%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Middlefield Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Orrstown Financial Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory services through an office in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company provides its banking and bank-related services through branches located in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

