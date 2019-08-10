Critical Analysis: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and CA (NASDAQ:CA)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and CA (NASDAQ:CA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and CA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 16.98 $19.97 million $0.56 169.34 CA $4.24 billion 4.39 $476.00 million $2.32 19.16

CA has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. CA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and CA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 15.85% 33.91% 18.98% CA 11.19% 15.11% 7.46%

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CA has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of CA shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CA pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AppFolio does not pay a dividend. CA pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CA has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppFolio and CA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75 CA 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus price target of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 8.22%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than CA.

Summary

AppFolio beats CA on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About CA

CA, Inc., doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications. Its mainframe solutions enable customers enhance economics by increasing throughput and lowering cost per transaction; increasing business agility through DevOps tooling and processes; increasing reliability and availability of operations through machine intelligence and automation solutions; and protecting enterprise data with security and compliance. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of software planning, development, and management tools for mobile, cloud, and distributed computing environments. It primarily provides customers secure application development, infrastructure management, automation, and identity-centric security solutions. The Services segment offers various services, such as consulting, implementation, application management, education, and support services to commercial and government customers for implementation and adoption of its software solutions. The company serves banks, insurance companies, other financial services providers, government agencies, information technology service providers, telecommunication providers, transportation companies, manufacturers, technology companies, retailers, educational organizations, and health care institutions. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through various partner channels comprising resellers, service providers, system integrators, managed service providers, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as Computer Associates International, Inc. and changed its name to CA, Inc. in 2006. CA, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

