Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $58.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price objective on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 884,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 848,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,400,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the period. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 4,248,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 640,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 116,540 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,592,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

