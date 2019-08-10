Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CREE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $120,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,110.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,603,842 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $549,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,772,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $37,330,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $29,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,625,143 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $779,630,000 after acquiring an additional 518,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

