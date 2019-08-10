Craig Hallum Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.