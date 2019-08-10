Craig Hallum Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $50.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Citigroup lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.91.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.77.
In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Konrad Alt sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $38,515.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 708.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
