Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.74, approximately 220,108 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 88,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

BREW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.28 million, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile (NASDAQ:BREW)

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

