Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 349,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,948. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.95. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 276.23% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, VP Joseph Francis Kelly purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $54,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $163,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $214,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,474 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the second quarter valued at about $7,743,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Radius Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

