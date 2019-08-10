Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NASDAQ ON opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $70,739.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,198 shares of company stock worth $1,042,444. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

