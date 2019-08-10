Cowen Lowers Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Leaf Group stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,360.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $91,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the first quarter worth $172,000.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.