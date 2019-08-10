Countinghouse Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,593.00 (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Countinghouse token can currently be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. In the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.98 or 0.04376696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00044103 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

Countinghouse (CRYPTO:CHT) is a token. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . The official website for Countinghouse is www.countinghousefund.com

Buying and Selling Countinghouse

Countinghouse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

