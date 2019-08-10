Corning (NYSE:GLW) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLW. Bank of America raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.31 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 4,329,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,273. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43. Corning has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,272,000 after acquiring an additional 597,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after purchasing an additional 874,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,417,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,263,000 after purchasing an additional 190,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

