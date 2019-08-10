Cormark Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.54. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $19.54 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $96.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $17.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $18.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $19.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $20.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $76.16 EPS.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$16.82 by C($12.35). The business had revenue of C$7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$725.00 to C$750.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$780.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$775.00 to C$800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$728.33.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$605.81 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12 month low of C$565.99 and a 12 month high of C$732.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$628.60.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$635.50, for a total value of C$127,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,770,812.50.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

