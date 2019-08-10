Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Issues Earnings Results

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.
NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.30.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.28 in a report on Thursday.
Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corindus Vascular Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.