Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Issues Earnings Results

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.28 in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,235,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 578,414 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares during the last quarter.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

