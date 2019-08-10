Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,981. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $293,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,423,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 391.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 555,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 442,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 904,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 181,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

