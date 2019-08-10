ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 185 at UBS Group

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price raised by UBS Group from GBX 129 ($1.69) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTEC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 174 ($2.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (down previously from GBX 148 ($1.93)) on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 164.30 ($2.15).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 182.05 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.54. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 240.50 ($3.14). The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 22.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

