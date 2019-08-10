Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp cut their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Continental Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166 over the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 737.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 547,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 59.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 472,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.