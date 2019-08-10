Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $4,875,199.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

