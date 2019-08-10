Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) Insider Stephen Copulos Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) insider Stephen Copulos sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($170,212.77).
Shares of ASX:CZL opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Consolidated Zinc Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.
