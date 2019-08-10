Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) Insider Stephen Copulos Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Consolidated Zinc Ltd (ASX:CZL) insider Stephen Copulos sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$240,000.00 ($170,212.77).

Shares of ASX:CZL opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Consolidated Zinc Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Consolidated Zinc Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver project, which consists of 11 exploration and exploitation concessions covering an area of 3,019 hectares located in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua. The company was formerly known as Newera Resources Limited and changed its name to Consolidated Zinc Limited in June 2015.

