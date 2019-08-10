Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Lessened by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $225,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 247,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $721,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $18,010,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $85,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 25,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 33,589 shares of company stock valued at $929,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.65. 2,377,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,148. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

