Compass Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,157,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 393,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,261,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 246,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

